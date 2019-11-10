So often we think about Denver as beer city, but there are local distilleries creating your favorite liquors here as well.

This week in The Feed, Kylie Bearse and Photojournalist Austyn Knox take us to The Family Jones where they learned a little about the science behind distilling.

The Family Jones has a distillery in Loveland and a tasting room in the Lower Highlands (LoHi) neighborhood in Denver.

“We've only bought grains from three different farms, two of which are within 5 miles of our production facility,” said Rob Masters, partner and Head Distiller at The Family Jones.

The Family Jones is releasing a new Bourbon, Atticus Bourbon this week with a release party at their LoHi location Saturday, Oct. 12 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

