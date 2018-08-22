DENVER — If you want to chow down a massive bowl of spaghetti with meat sauce, giant meatballs or baked lasagne while sitting inside a historic rail car, you only have about a month left to do it.

The downtown Denver location of Old Spaghetti Factory, which has been open 45 years, will close its doors on September 16.

According to Ryan Durrett, director of marketing for the company, the lease for the building was expiring and they were not able to come to terms on a new lease.

He said the restaurant would love to stay in Denver and is actively looking for a new location in the area they could move to.

Old Spaghetti Factory opened a location in Westminster last summer, their second in the state. This closure will not affect that location, nor the 42 others around the country.

The first Old Spaghetti Factory opened in Portland, Oregon in 1969.

The downtown Denver location was housed in an 1889 Denver City Cable Railway building on 18th Street. The Old Spaghetti Factory moved into the first floor in 1973 and a few years later the building was placed on National Register of Historic Places.

