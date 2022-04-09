The Preservery in Denver closes; owners plan to turn business into a nonprofit

After moving out of their building, co-owner Whitney Ariss said, they plan to start The Preservery Foundation, which will feed those in need.

DENVER — The final hours of The Preservery consisted of old friends, family and longtime neighbors gathered to bid farewell to what has seemingly become a staple in the RiNo neighborhood.

"We just had normal service for the weekend, but today wanted to have our loved ones here to just celebrate the end," co-owner Whitney Ariss said.

It's a bittersweet moment for Ariss and her husband Obe Ariss, who have co-owned the restaurant together for nearly seven years.

"I will miss having a community-driven space. And I'll miss just interacting with lots and lots of different kinds of people every day," she said.

Several factors went into their decision to close, including the rise in rent. Since the start of their lease, Ariss said, it's increased by around 30%.

"We were really having difficulty making everything profitable, especially with how difficult labor has been lately and just finding enough people to keep everything running at full capacity," she said.

To that point, the Colorado Restaurant Association reports that of the restaurants surveyed, 46% of owners say business conditions are worse now than they were three months ago, and 64% say they don't have enough employees to support customer demand.

"My husband and I have put so much of ourselves into this space and tried really hard to make it an inclusive kind of community-driven environment," Ariss said.

While it's a bittersweet moment for the couple, it's not without a new chapter.

In December 2020, the restaurant kicked off its "Giving Meals" program. Customers could pay $12 to purchase a meal for someone experiencing homelessness.

Ariss said the public was receptive to the idea, saying about 1,000 people bought those meals in the first month.

"I wish it wasn't as important as it feels, but there are so many people in this wealthy country of ours living with food insecurity," Ariss said.

And so, Ariss said, they plan to start The Preservery Foundation, which will feed those in need.

"I think we do have a vision that we can find a space where we can do meal production ourselves," she said, adding that they're still on the hunt for commercial property to house the nonprofit.

Ariss plans to complete the nonprofit's website later this month, she said. In the meantime, an Instagram page has already been created.

"I think everyone deserves to have a wholesome meal in their belly when they go to bed. And so we're really hoping that we can have an impact in that area as well in the future," Ariss said.

