DENVER — Thanksgiving is practically synonymous with turkey. But if you’ve committed to being plant-based, don’t give up on Thanksgiving just yet.

One really great alternative is whole roasted cauliflower.

This idea seemed intimidating to me at first, because that’s a lot of pressure to make a cauliflower taste like a turkey. But this recipe stands up to the challenge and tastes great.

So I’m going to show you just how easy it is to make it. First, you make the marinade.

I started by combining:

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp onion powder

2 tsp thyme

2 tsp oregano

1 tsp rosemary

4 Tbsp coconut aminos (can use Tamari or low sodium Soy sauce)

2 Tbsp Vegan Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp maple syrup

2 tsp black pepper

2 tsp smoky paprika

2 tsp coriander

½ tsp cinnamon

Next, turn the cauliflower upside down and pour a third of the marinade inside.

Turn it over and pour a third of the marinade all over the top.

Place carrots and cut potatoes around the cauliflower and add veggie broth around the sides to cook the veggies.

You need the liquid for moisture, so your veggies don’t dry out. Probably around ½-3/4 cup of liquid to start.

Cover with foil and place in the oven for 30 minutes at 450 degrees F. Take out the cauliflower, pour the rest of the marinade over the top and place back in the oven, uncovered, for another 20 minutes.

Check on the amount of liquid at the bottom of the pan and add more as necessary.

Sprinkle with your favorite fresh herb at the end for a little color and extra flavor.

