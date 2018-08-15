DENVER — Call, a tiny restaurant in Denver's River North district, made Bon Appetit's list of the ten best new restaurants in America.

Call opened in December of last year.

They are likely best known for a unique lunch and happy hour spot, serving a variety of snack-style dishes.

Think tartines, salads, sandwiches, aebleskivers and a whole wall of baked goods. Plus, an extensive bar and coffee menu.

A look inside Call, one of the 10 best new restaurants in the country

They are also open early for breakfast most days and have an evening menu available Thursdays through Saturdays.

Bon Appetit has been ranking the country's best new restaurants since 2009. The 2018 top ten came out on Tuesday.

READ | America’s Best New Restaurants 2018

Call is located at 2845 Larimer Street. It is open 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Sunday. Learn more: https://call-denver.com/

