College students need healthy snacks to keep in their rooms for when they need a quick, healthy breakfast or get hungry in between meal times.

Most college kids have a small refrigerator in their rooms, sometimes these are provided by the school and sometimes the kids buy one themselves.

Some easy things to store in the mini fridge are:

Chopped up fruit and yogurt for a smoothie, we purchased a small blender with individual to-go cups that he can blend and go with.

Individual sized guacamole or hummus, they can eat with chips or veggies.

Milk (dairy or non-dairy) for protein shakes, easy to make and take in a blender bottle.

If your child is not allergic to nuts, they can eat them plain or put them in a trail mix. Nut or seed butters are also great with crispy fruits or veggies like apples or celery.

Some other options that don’t need refrigeration are popcorn and applesauce.

