DENVER —

A new breakfast and brunch spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Toasts N Roasts, the newcomer is located at 450 E. 17th Ave. in North Capitol Hill.

Toasts N Roasts serves up coffee, tea, smoothies, breakfast and brunch items. The menu features espresso drinks, breakfast avocado toast and triple berry smoothies.

With a five star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Toasts n roasts has been warmly received by patrons.

Lisa M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 16, wrote, 'Such a cute little place at a convenient location...Loved all the vegan options and CBD-infused coffee.'

Yelper Taylor S. added, “Tucked away on Pennsylvania & 17th, Toasts n Roasts is a welcomed addition to the neighborhood. From keto to vegan and gluten-free, their menu is diverse and delicious.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Toasts n roasts is open from 6 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.–noon on Sunday.

