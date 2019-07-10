AURORA, Colo. — Looking to uncover all that Village East has to offer?

Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a barbecue joint to a nail salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Village East, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Seoul Korean BBQ & Hot Pot

Topping the list is sushi bar and Korean spot Seoul Korean BBQ & Hot Pot. Located at 2080 S. Havana St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 678 reviews on Yelp.

Start your meal off with some fried dumplings, edamame or seaweed salad before opting for heartier entrees such as beef bone soup with slices of brisket, pan-fried flatfish or Kimchi fried rice. Thirsty? A wide array of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are also available. Check out the website here for more information.

2. Sala Nails & Spa

Next up is nail salon and waxing spot Sala Nails & Spa, situated at 2213 S. Peoria St. With four stars out of 229 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This place offers a plethora of nail and wellness services, such as manicures, pedicures, artificial nails and waxing. Check out the website here for a full range of offerings, pricing and more details.

3. Takero Mucho

Mexican spot Takero Mucho is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 12028 E. Mississippi Ave., 4.5 stars out of 131 reviews.

Score some tacos, gorditas, quesadillas, enchiladas or tortas at this economically-pleasing Mexican joint. Seafood dishes, combination platters and protein-centric entrees are also on offer. Thirsty? Grab a margarita or other alcoholic beverage to pair with your fare. Check out the business's website here for more information and a full line of choices.

