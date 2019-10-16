Troy Guard will shut down his Mister Tuna restaurant in Denver’s River North neighborhood and replace it a first-of-its-kind events space for the TAG Restaurant Group in which meeting planners can reserve space and be able to get food from any of the chef’s dozen eateries.

Guard’s new venture, named Commissary, marks a new direction for a local food scene that has moved from stand-alone restaurants to a variety of settings, including multi-concept food halls, in recent years.

The space will feature an 18-seat bar plus a 20-person lounge and a 75-seat patio. It can also host an 80-person dinner, 150-guest cocktail reception, and 300 people when floor-to-ceiling garage doors are opened, but it will be open only for reserved private dining and events.

RELATED: Look inside the winery that took over the old Govnr's Park Tavern location

RELATED: The Feed: Bike & Brunch with Panzano

While most of the food to be served there will be offered during private group events, Guard and his executive culinary team also will use the space to expand their guest chef series, try out new restaurant concepts and host cooking classes and pop-ups, according to a news release issued Tuesday.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Recipes and DIY