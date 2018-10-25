Two Denver establishments have landed on OpenTable's list of the 50 best vegetarian-friendly restaurants in the U.S., released Tuesday.

Linger, at 2030 W. 30th Ave., and Root Down, at 1600 W. 33rd Ave., both made the list.

Both restaurants are part of the Edible Beats concept group, which also includes Ophelia’s, Vital Root and El Five in Denver.

OpenTable's list is based on more than 12 million verified diner reviews of more than 28,000 restaurants across the U.S.

"The menus at these vegetarian, vegetarian-friendly, and vegan restaurants feature vegetables front and center, creatively presented with expert technique and serious attention to flavor," writes OpenTable.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2yyYEEr

