DENVER, Colorado — We all know Turkey steals the show at Thanksgiving but it would be nowhere without a stellar cast of supporting characters.

On Sunday morning, 9NEWS asked you to share your favorite side dishes.

Stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, and sweet potato casserole appeared to be the big winners of the day.

We wanted to share our favorites with you. Here are the recipes for the dishes you saw on 9NEWS Sunday morning.

MAMA LEVINE'S SALTED CARAMEL-CHOCOLATE PECAN PIE

Filling 1 1/2 cups sugar 3/4 cup melted butter 1/3 cup all-purpose flour 1/3 cup cocoa powder 1 Tbsp. light corn syrup (or honey in a pinch) 1 tsp. vanilla extract 3 large eggs 1 cup toasted chopped pecans 1 unbaked deep-dish piecrust shell

Salted Caramel Topping 3/4 cup sugar 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice 4 Tbsp. butter 1/4 tsp. table salt 2 cups toasted pecan halves 1/2 tsp. sea salt



Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large bowl, mix together the first six ingredients. Add eggs. Mix until well blended. Fold in chopped pecans. Pour mixture into pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for between 35 and 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool on a wire rack. While the filling is cooling, prepare your topping by bringing the sugar, lemon juice, and a 1/4 cup of water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. You'll be tempted to stir...DON'T! Boil for around eight minutes or until the mixture turns dark amber. You can swirl the saucepan a bit after it first starts to turn color. DON'T WALK AWAY FROM THE STOVE DURING THIS STEP OR YOUR CARAMEL WILL BURN. Once your mixture is dark amber, remove it from heat and add cream and butter. Stir constantly until it stops bubbling and the butter is completely incorporated. Throw in some table salt to taste. Arrange pecan halves to your liking on top of the pie. Pour warm caramel over the whole thing. Let cool for 15 minutes before sprinkling with sea salt. Enjoy!

CORNBREAD STUFFING

This recipe has never failed me at a Friendsgiving. My mom has made it every Thanksgiving and Christmas for as long as I can remember.





GLASGOW GREEN BEAN SUPREME

Ingredients

1 cup of dairy sour cream

2 packages of frozen French-cut beans

2 tablespoons of butter

1 cup of chopped onion

2 tablespoons of flour

1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon of salt

1/4 of a tablespoon of pepper

Instructions

Cook beans Saute onions in butter Add flour, salt, and pepper Blend in sour cream. DO NOT BOIL! Stir into beans. Turn into a casserole dish Top with cheese and put in the oven at 350 degrees Bake for 15 minutes (Do not put cheese on until just before putting it in the oven)

KUSA

