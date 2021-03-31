Whataburger planning for Colorado Springs location

It would be the first Colorado restaurant for the popular Texas-based franchise, which has opened more than 800 locations across the country.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Popular Texas-based burger franchise Whataburger is making plans for its first location in Colorado.

According to planning documents submitted to the City of Colorado Springs, the restaurant chain is looking to build a location at the corner of Federal Drive and Rampart Hills View.

>The raw Sky9 video above from November shows the line at the new Aurora In-N-Out, where people waited 12 hours to get burgers.

The restaurant chain confirmed in a statement that it is planning an expansion north:

“Whataburger is growing, and we have more good news. It’s true we are planning to bring our iconic burgers and exceptional customer service to Colorado Springs. We'll have more information to share in the future, but we have some great fans in Colorado Springs and we hope they’re as excited as we are.”

Whataburger began as a stand in Corpus Christi, Texas in the 1950s and has since grown to more than 800 locations across the country, according to their website.

If Coloradan's excitement is anywhere near the levels for In-N-Out Burger's first location in Aurora, the Springs could be in for some long lines on opening day.

