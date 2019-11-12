DENVER — Cupcakes are having a moment, and for good reason. These single-serving treats take well to intricate decorations, as well as to unusual — even outlandish — flavor combinations. Bacon and coffee, anyone?

Hoodline rounded up Denver's most popular cupcake sellers, using Yelp data and our own methodology, to help you decide where to spend your cupcake dollars on National Cupcake Day, also known as Dec. 15.

Choose wisely.

1. Santa Fe Cookie

Topping the list is Santa Fe Cookie. Located at 303 16th St., Suite 12A, in downtown's Central Business District, the bakery, which sells cupcakes, cookies and confections, is the highest-rated cupcake destination in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 159 reviews on Yelp.

2. Yours Truly Cupcake

Next up is Five Points' Yours Truly Cupcake, situated at 3047 Larimer St. With 4.5 stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp, the source for desserts and cupcakes has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Milk & Cake

Southeast Denver's Milk & Cake, located at 6345 E. Hampden Ave., Suite 103, is another fantastic choice, with Yelpers giving the ice cream, frozen yogurt and cupcake outlet four stars out of 205 reviews.

4. Happy Bakeshop

Happy Bakeshop, a bakery that specializes in desserts, cakes and cupcakes in West Highland, is another go-to, with four stars out of 299 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3621 W. 32nd Ave. to take a peek for yourself.

5. Mulberries Cake Shop

Last but not least, check out Mulberries Cake Shop, which has earned four stars out of 159 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which is known for its cupcakes, custom cakes and other sweet treats, at 2027 E. Colfax Ave.

