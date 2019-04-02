Thinking about dinner out for Valentine's Day?

On Friday, Yelp announced the top 100 romantic restaurants in the U.S. for 2019. Two of the six Colorado restaurants on the list are in Denver.

Denver Business Journal asked the San Francisco-based review and ratings site for a list of the top 25 romantic restaurants in Denver, based on the same methodology.

Yelp identified restaurants with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "romantic," "Valentine's Day" and "date night," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.

To view a photo slideshow of Yelp's 25 most romantic restaurants, click/tap here.

READ MORE | Yelp's 'Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants' list includes 6 Colorado eateries