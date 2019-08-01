Yelp (NYSE: YELP) is out with its annual "Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S." list, and Colorado is better represented than in years past with three listings — two within the Denver metro area.

The annual ranking by the crowd-sourced restaurant review site analyzed those critiques, taking both ratings and volume into account to ensure businesses in smaller cities with less feedback were fairly considered.

Golden Mexican spot Xicamiti La Taqueria Bistro was the only Colorado eatery to crack the top 10, while Denver's The Rolling Pin Bakeshop squeaked into the top 100 at 96.

Xicamiti had a five-star rating based on 218 reviews at press time, while The Rolling Pin also received five stars via 291 reviews.

Salvadorian restaurant Monse Pupuseria came in at No. 81. The Colorado Springs spot had 116 reviews with a five-star rating.

