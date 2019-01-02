Six Colorado eateries have landed on Yelp's 2019 list of the the "Most Romantic Restaurants" in the U.S.

The San Francisco-based, crowd-sourced restaurant review site created the ranking of the top 100 basis on an analysis of user ratings and reviews mentioning the words “romantic,” “Valentine’s Day” and “date night." To ensure geographic diversity, Yelp limited the list to two restaurants per metro area.

Two of the restaurants, Root Down (No. 46) and Odyssey Italian Restaurant (No. 53) are in Denver.

Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery in Boulder cracked the top 10, coming in at No. 8.

Getty Images