DENVER — Spending time in Ruby Hill? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a florist to a pre-owned furniture emporium.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Ruby Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pho 96

Topping the list is Vietnamese restaurant Pho 96. Located at 2990 W. Mississippi Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 294 reviews on Yelp.

Pho 96 serves a variety of classic Vietnamese dishes, including appetizers like spring rolls, steamed rice plates and a sizable assortment of phở noodle soup options.

2. Lehrer's Flowers

Next up is florist Lehrer's Flowers, situated at 2100 W. Mississippi Ave., Suite 200. With four stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

First established in 1910, this family-operated flower shop specializes in floral arrangements, fresh flowers, plants and gifts for special occasions.

3. Home Again Furniture

Used furnishing store Home Again Furniture is another primo choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1900 W. Mississippi Ave., 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews.

This popular retail establishment features a diverse inventory of pre-owned, hand-selected furniture items for any room, ranging from antique sofas, coffee tables and dressers to dining sets, pianos and unique high-end pieces. The outlet also provides delivery and layaway services for guest purchases.

4. Newbarry's Family Restaurant

Finally, Newbarry's Family Restaurant, a diner that offers breakfast, brunch, salads and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 35 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2995 W. Jewell Ave. to give it a try for yourself.

Breakfast menu items to look for include eggs Benedict with tilapia, a chorizo breakfast skillet, huevos rancheros, tamales, chili rellenos, omelettes, breakfast burritos, pancakes with blueberries or strawberries, French toast and a waffle sandwich, complete with two strips of bacon and eggs.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.