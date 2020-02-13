DENVER — This Valentine's Day, the Denver Clerk's Office will continue a tradition that dates back to 2007.

Clerk and Recorder Paul López will hold the office's annual celebration of love by hosting free wedding ceremonies on Friday, Feb. 14.

While judges and clergy will be on hand to perform the free marriage ceremonies for couples, marriage licenses are $30, a state-mandated fee that cannot be waived, according to the Denver Clerk's Office.

Friday's celebration includes music and light refreshments.

The Denver Clerk and Recorder’s 13th Annual Valentine’s Celebration takes place Friday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Webb Municipal Building at 201 W. Colfax Ave., Dept. 101 (1st floor by Court Street entrance).

The Clerk and Recorder office issues marriage licenses for the City and County of Denver.

Happy couples are encouraged to apply online before coming to the office at DenverClerkandRecorder.org.

