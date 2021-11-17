Grant gives artists funding to create works in the Loveland community

Loveland Art in Public Places will continue offering artists and arts organizations up to $5,000 in community grants.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Art in Public Places (AIPP) program announced Wednesday that it will continue offering community art grants for artists and arts organizations wishing to create art within the Loveland city limits.

According to the press release, applications will be accepted year-round and will be evaluated on a monthly basis.

Developed in 2020 as a response to the COVID pandemic, the AIPP community art grant program has been funded up to $15,000 for 2022.

All projects must be easily accessible by the public and diversity of media and creative artistic expression is encouraged.

Here are the eligibility details:

Applicants may request up to $5,000 for a project.

Projects must primarily focus on visual artist expression.

Individuals and organizations may apply (501c(3) status is not required).

Projects must begin before Dec. 31, 2022.

Applicants must complete the applications and submit all required materials.

Incomplete applications will not be reviewed.

The application and full details of the program can be found on the Loveland Art in Public Places website or you can contact Suzanne Janssen, public art manager at Suzanne.Janssen@CityofLoveland.org.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.









DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP









HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.