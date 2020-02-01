DENVER —

Around 50% of Americans declared that their New Year's resolution for 2020 was to be more active, according to a survey done by IPSOS, a global market research firm.

Several local fitness clubs and gyms are offering challenges and deals on memberships for 2020.

Most gyms offer cardio and weight equipment, and gyms like Chuze and VASA offer memberships that include hydro-massage, various fitness classes and more.

Other fitness clubs offer fitness challenges to help motivate participants to lead a healthier, more active lifestyle and the chance to win prizes at the end of the challenge.

If you’re not sure what gym or fitness club is for you, many offer a free or discounted class or week before having to commit to a membership.

Here are some deals on memberships and challenges to help ring in the New Year.

Deal: Join for $1. Members can also receive a free fitness consultation and a 30-day fitness plan.

Ends on Jan 12.

Deal: $0 enrollment fee and month of January is free.

Deal ends on Jan. 7.

Deal: For those who already have a membership to CorePower, members can complete a 20-class challenge for the month of January to be eligible to win prizes such as a free month of yoga or a yoga retreat.

Challenge is during the month of January.

Deal: Participants who show the greatest transformation have the opportunity to win $1,000 by completing a 10-week fitness challenge.

The challenge can be completed at any time throughout the year and does not have specific start or end dates.

Deal: First month free and $0 initiation fee on select memberships. Members can also receive a free “buddy pass” with select memberships for 2020.

Deal: $0 enrollment fee, first month free for the Studio plan.

