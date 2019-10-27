THORNTON, Colo. — Temperatures are dropping and Halloween attractions are scrambling to get what they can out of the last few days of good weather.

"Maize in the City" has been in the agriculture attraction business for 19 years. Co-owner Gina Palombo-Dinkel knows Colorado weather can be completely unpredictable.

"It's a challenge but we just work through it," she said.

The first thing they're going to do to prepare for the Sunday snow storm is get all their pumpkins together and cover them with straw. "We're going to try to protect them as much as we can so we can still recoup on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday."

This is the last seasonal weekend for Maize in the City.

Their corn maze will stay open until Halloween but this year, they have a new attraction that will go past the holiday.

"Pitch Dark" is an uncharted haunted experience on Riverdale Road that will go through Nov. 2.