For Jeanine Dinsmore, college graduation is a day she has long been waiting for.

"It's different when you're 27 than when you're 61," Jeanine said. "There's a lot of difference because my way of learning has been different than his."

The 61-year-old mother of four is referring to her 27-year-old son Joshua, who is also graduating this year. The two are students together at Sacramento State.

Jeanine hasn't been in school since she graduated high school in 1974. She returned in 2009 to get a degree in child development while working three jobs.

"Most of the people in my classes, whether it was community college or here, are 20-somethings," Jeanine said. "I'm old enough to be their mom. Some of them, their grandma!"

But graduating with her youngest son will be the highlight.

"It was not planned!" Joshua said.

Joshua says he helped his mother with homework and proofreading essays. The English major started at community college, with the intention of transferring to UC Davis to become an entomologist. When he realized he wanted to switch majors, he transferred to Sacramento State instead.

"Every now and then, we'd run into each other on campus," Joshua said. "I [said hi] but I tried not to make it so obvious that she was my mother!"

"I made a promise I wasn't going to embarrass him," Jeanine said with a laugh. "So if he wanted to talk to me, he could say hi."

Even though it could've been embarrassing going to college with his mother, it's clear Joshua is as proud of his mother as she is of him.

She is even the reason he somewhat reluctantly agreed to do an interview.

"He said, 'Mom I'll do it for you because it's Mother's Day," Jeanine said.

The mother-son duo do have advice for other parents who are thinking of returning to school or students who want to change their majors.

"Anybody who thinks they shouldn't go back to school, don't think that," Jeanine said. "The reward is so awesome."

"Don't worry about the money or prestige," Joshua said. "Do what you want to do."

© 2018 KXTV