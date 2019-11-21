Newborns dressed in 'Frozen 2' outfits

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It doesn’t get cuter than this!

These newborn babies at a Kansas hospital were dressed as characters from ‘Frozen 2.’

Saint Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas dressed up the newborns just in time for the release of ‘Frozen 2.’

The babies were all born within the past week.

'Let them in! Let them see! For the first time in forever, our babies Saint Luke's South are dressing up for the release of #Frozen2. Anna, Elsa, and Olaf are here and they all like warm hugs. Remember, love is always an open door at Saint Luke's. Don't let it go!' The hospital wrote on Instagram.

‘Frozen 2’ hits theaters on Nov. 22.

Saint Luke's South Hospital

