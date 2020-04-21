Sarah Peters got a special social distancing violin serenade from her friend Josh -- who she hadn't seen in weeks. It made her day!

ATLANTA — One of the most important things we can do to get through this quarantine is to focus on seeing the light and hearing the music.

One Atlanta man made sure his "BFF" did just that with a socially distanced birthday surprise.

Sarah Peters got a special social distancing violin serenade from her friend Josh -- who she hadn't seen in weeks. It made her day!

Thanks for sharing the birthday love on the 11Alive Facebook page.

You can help us share the positive stories in your community.

Reach out to us by using the hashtag #sendtheloveATL or email us at Where Atlanta Speaks at 11Alive.com and let us know about the good things happening in your neighborhood.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.