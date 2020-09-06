Florida police officer hugs young protester

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A protest in Kissimmee brought the police department together with members of the community who want justice for the death of George Floyd and to end police brutality.
It also brought together an officer and a young boy with a message.
Photos show an officer hugging a boy who is holding a sign that reads: "When I grow up, I want to be alive."
Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O'Dell tweeted the photo and said, "The message is heartbreaking, but the solution begins in frame 2. Thank you Mom for initiating this interaction, and for trusting us to be a part of showing your young man we can create a wonderful future together! "
The march where the two met was put on by the police department. The department said it was marching in solidarity with the Kissimmee community and they would join them in peacefully protesting police misconduct and brutality.
