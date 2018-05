Prom is a rite of passage for most teenagers, but for those who are terminally sick, recovering from surgery or simply not well enough to attend their high school prom, it may be something they never get to experience.

That's why Children's Hospital Colorado hosts a special prom for many of its teen patients.

On Saturday, teens got a night of fun where they felt like a typical teenager, which is rare for some.

Watch the video above to hear from some prom attendees.

© 2018 KUSA