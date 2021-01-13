On the receipt, the mystery customer wrote, "I have been able to work as normal throughout the pandemic but still got stimulus $, so I want to share with you all!"

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A server at a Meridian pizza and grill started their week off on a high note and a couple of c-notes after a customer left a generous tip on their order.

On the receipt, the mystery customer wrote, "I have been able to work as normal throughout the pandemic but still got stimulus $, so I want to share with you all!"

The pizzeria and grill already include 18% gratuity in each ticket, so the $600 was in addition to the money they were set to receive just with the bill's built-in tip.

"There is kindness all around us, you just have to open your eyes to it!" Gramercy Park Pizza & Grill wrote. "We also live in an amazing city that promotes kindness and compassion. Be thankful to be here in this beautiful place! We love our community and are so thankful for all the people that continue to support our little Gramercy Family!"

The small business did not share any further details about the customer or the server.