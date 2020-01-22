BRADENTON, Fla. — Sitting back with a cold beer and your best friend -- Sounds like a perfect night, right?

The owners of a brewery in Bradenton certainly think so, too.

Motorworks Brewing is using one of its award-winning Cruiser Golden Lager to get dogs adopted across Tampa Bay. And, the precious pups are right on the labels, which were donated by Tech Label in Largo.

Each one features a dog at Shelter Manatee, and as of Wednesday, two of them were already adopted.

The beer is being sold in 4-packs for $9 and in 24-pack cases for $40.

It’s so popular, the brewery’s sales and marketing director says they might have to brew more.

Motorworks Brewing

“The response from this project has been overwhelming. We have had countless calls and messages about the program and we are elated to have raised so much awareness (and money) for the Shelter already,” Barry Elwonger said.

“We love dogs here at Motorworks Brewing and can’t thank the community enough for getting behind this initiative," he said.

This isn't the first time a brewery has gone to the dogs.

In November, Fargo Brewing in North Dakota teamed up with a local rescue organization to put pictures of adoptable dogs on their labels.

Craft brewery puts adoptable dogs on beer can labels

Fargo Brewing Company

RELATED: Craft brewery puts rescue dogs on beer labels to find them forever homes

RELATED: Former shelter dog makes big drug bust

RELATED: Pit bull rescued from dogfighting becomes K9 arson detective

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter