Next time you're in the market for some roses, maybe consider buying some flowers that will never die.

Local artist Billie Colson is painting and giving back to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a nonprofit close to her heart.

Her monthlong fundraiser is called 65 Roses for Cystic Fibrosis.

"65 Roses" was a term coined decades ago by a young boy trying to pronounce the name of his disease.

Colson started the fundraiser back in 2009 after her granddaughter, Mahayla, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. She’s now commissioned artists from across the country to donate their paintings of roses to sell in her gallery.

KUSA

Colson donates 100 percent of the proceeds to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Over the past 10 years, she's raised more than $130,000 for the nonprofit.

You can find these paintings at Independence Gallery on 4th Street in Loveland.

Colson says they make great gifts; the roses don't die and they're helping save lives.