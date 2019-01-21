Clichés are clichés for a reason - especially when it comes to Mondays.

People can come down with a "case of the Mondays," and the Lord knows Garfield hates that particular day of the week. It's like most newspaper comics eventually say: Mondays are the worst.

Except, they're not. At least, not to a Colorado State Patrol Twitter account based out of the La Junta-Lamar area, which is about 67 miles east-southeast of Pueblo in southern Colorado.

In between posting about road closures and accidents (the usual fare for a CSP account around the state), this Twitter account goes a little farther - or at least has been this Monday.

The account retweeted this a little bit ago:

And not a few minutes after that, CSP La Junta let their near-3,000 followers have another dose of #MotivationMonday with this tweet:

And then, to top it off, found another helpful tweet for Coloradans' Monday blues:

"Never let fear decide your future," the tweet reads. Be it on the road or in life: never let fear decide your future.

The CSP La Junta account also helpfully warned Coloradans about the expected poor driving conditions that'll affect the roadways early Tuesday morning - with blizzard conditions possible in parts of the Eastern Plains.

The account has been active this Monday morning, retweeting Colorado Springs Police Department's Twitter account's "Quote of the Week:"

And they showed love to the main CSP account, CSP Current Affairs as well:

So if the Monday blues have you down, remember CSP La Junta is here for you!

