WWII veteran celebrates 103rd birthday during pandemic

CLEARWATER, Fla. — If we've learned anything over the last few months, it's how to make a birthday special with a little ingenuity.
George McInally is a World War II veteran who worked for General Motors for nearly four decades before moving to Clearwater to retire. He turned 103 years young Wednesday. He goes to Norway every year, but the trip was canceled due to the pandemic. He's keeping this celebration low key, having dinner with his son and daughter-in-law to celebrate.
"I am pleased to be in such good health, have such a good family and good friends. What keeps you so healthy? Exercise and a questionable diet," McInally said.
He says his secrets to a long life are dancing, having a good time, and drinking scotch.
He also still drives and just leased a new electric car, so he can drive one mile to Publix. His advice to young people is to stay fit and get an education.
