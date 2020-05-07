Bandimere Speedway moves forward with July 4th fireworks show

After JeffCo Public Health filed an injunction to stop the event, Bandimere said it would go on with health officials monitoring social distancing.

MORRISON, Colo. — After some back and forth, Bandimere Speedway is hosting its annual Fourth of July fireworks show.

Jefferson County Public Health had filed an injection to block the race track from violating county public health orders with the event.

However, a post from the speedway late on Friday said health officials will monitor social distancing guidelines at the Jet Car National.

The reversal left the chief of Morrison Police Department (MPD) scrambling.

"Ordinarily in the past, this is an all hands event for the department," said Chief George Mumma.

However, since this isn't an ordinary year, Mumma said police sent out a different message; "We told everybody to make other plans."

Mumma said he did notify the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Lakewood Police Department and Colorado State Patrol that MPD might need some backup.

"We don't know what to expect, we're going to hope for the best," Mumma said. "[We'll] kind of evaluate it as people come in during the day, so we'll wait and see how it goes."

His biggest concern are people parking on C-470. The Colorado Department of Transportation is assisting by placing signs that say no parking on the shoulders.

Mumma is asking people to social distance and wear masks, although neither are mandatory at the event.

"Hopefully it goes smoothly, and we don't have any problems," Mumma said. "But I've prepared for the worst and we'll just see how the day goes."

Mumma said the people of Morrison are worried about an influx of people into nearby neighborhoods, but said those streets will be restricted.

MPD is enforcing the three-hour parking limit in downtown Morrison, but Mumma said he doesn't want that to deter anyone from visiting their local shops.