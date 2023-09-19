Ponds to close while Boulder improves sanitary sewer line

Heavy construction will only occur outside of the seasonal osprey closure window.

BOULDER, Colo. — Sawhill Ponds is closing for a multi-year project in Boulder.

The City of Boulder said Sawhill Ponds will close as early as Oct. 2 and Boulder County will also close the west side of adjacent Walden Ponds Wildlife Habitat.

The construction project aims to improve Boulder's main sanitary sewer line located next to the ponds. The impacted areas are located near Valmont Road and 75th Street.

The closures are intended to help expedite the project and protect wildlife from disturbances. The closures are scheduled through March 15, 2024, and could be extended depending on project progress.

The new pipeline will be constructed primarily along existing trails and heavy construction will only occur outside of the seasonal osprey closure window for Sawhill Ponds, according to the city.

The city said during the project it will also make accessibility improvements for visitors experiencing mobility challenges, along with trail enhancements as part of the site restoration.

