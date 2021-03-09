UPS aims to hire 2,455 in Denver for busy holiday season

UPS is presenting job offers to qualified candidates in 30 minutes or less.

AURORA, Colo. — UPS has announced will hire 2,455 seasonal workers in Denver ahead of the very busy holiday shipping season.

Because of the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October, UPS said it expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees nationally.

In Denver, UPS is hiring semi-truck drivers, driver-helpers, package handlers and personal vehicle drivers.

UPS said it has reimagined its approach to holiday hiring, presenting job offers to qualified candidates in 30 minutes or less.

UPS said that over the last three years, one third of people hired for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over. Eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

Local UPS facilities hiring seasonal workers:

Commerce City – 5020 Ivy St, Commerce City

– 5020 Ivy St, Commerce City Aurora – 19500 E 23rd Ave, Aurora

– 19500 E 23rd Ave, Aurora Englewood – 13101 James E Casey Ave, Englewood

– 13101 James E Casey Ave, Englewood Denver International Airport – 26400 E 75th Ave, Denver

Starting pay by job:

Package Handler - $20-$22/hr.

Personal Vehicle Driver - $21.00/hr. + mileage

Driver Helper - $16.80/hr.

Semi-truck Driver - $37/hr.

Interested applicants should apply at upsjobs.com.

