Celebrate the holidays with 'Las Posadas,' a Latin tradition that remains alive in Colorado

The Tesoro Cultural Center will partner with The Fraternas to present the annual traditional event on Christmas Eve in Morrison.

MORRISON, Colo. — During the month of December, Latin American countries celebrate Christmas in different ways.

In Mexico, las Posadas celebration commemorates Mary and Joseph's journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of shelter on the night of baby Jesus' birth. In Colombia, Día de las Velitas kicks off the Christmas season, Argentineans decorate with a creche or “pesebre,” which is a Nativity scene and 'Las Parrandas de Remedios' transforms a quiet place into one of the oldest fiestas in Cuba.

In Colorado, one organization is keeping the Mexican Posada tradition, or reenactment of part of the Christmas story, alive.

The Tesoro Cultural Center will partner with The Fraternas to present the traditional event on Dec. 24 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the The Fort, which is located at 19192 Highway 8 in Morrison, near Red Rocks.

Attendees will be able to sip Mexican hot chocolate, hot cider and eat traditional biscochitos (spice-dusted cookies) as they enjoy the presentation, and a donkey might make an appearance.

Children are invited to participate in a reenactment of the biblical scene; musicians will play customary las Posadas songs; a seven-pointed piñata will be provided.

The event will be free to attend and will be held outdoors so attendees are encouraged to dress warmly.

According to Remezcla, Posadas are a staple in many Mexican towns. They are celebrated every year in Mexico and throughout the United States for nine days beginning on Dec. 16 and ending on Dec. 24.

Throughout the towns across Mexico, each evening during the festival, a small child dressed as an angel leads a procession through the streets of town. The procession is primarily made up of children dressed in silver and gold robes carrying lit candles and images of Mary and Joseph riding a donkey. Adults, including musicians, follow the procession, which visits selected homes and asks for lodging for Joseph and Mary, according to Britannica.

Also from Mexico, is the Poinsettia, a flower native of Taxco, and known as “Taxco del Alarcon.”

Below are pictures showing some of the celebrations and traditions that take place in Taxco during Mexico's Holy Week.

