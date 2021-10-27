Chipotle creates 'virtual restaurant' to keep free Halloween burrito tradition alive

The first 30,000 visitors each day starting Thursday will get a code for a free burrito.

WASHINGTON — For the second straight year, a costume won't get you a free Chipotle burrito on Halloween. The company announced Tuesday that it will shift its 21st annual "Boorito" celebration online this year, with multiple opportunities for burrito lovers to get their fix.

Chipotle is opening a "virtual restaurant" on Roblox, an online game platform popular with children, where the company will be giving out $1 million worth of burritos in the days leading up to Halloween. The event is being held in the "Chipotle Boorito Maze." All you need to do is be one of the first 30,000 customers to log into the maze (you'll need a Roblox account) starting at 6 p.m. ET Oct. 28 and going through Oct. 31.

The first 30,000 guests each day will get a unique code to redeem on Chipotle's website or its app for a free burrito. But don't worry if you're not one of the first 30,000 each day. Everyone will be allowed to use the code "BOORITO" on the website or app after 5 p.m. on Halloween to get a free $5 entrée item.