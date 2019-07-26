AURORA, Colo. — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Off-Center will open "the ultimate Christmas immersive experience" beginning Thursday, Nov. 21.

Filling the 10,000-square-foot Hangar at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora, Camp Christmas will take people on a journey through different eras of Christmas celebrations with extravagant installations.

"This is where Marie Antoinette commands a Rococo sleigh, where ancient Roman festivals become Santa-fied, and where pink is more than just a color – it’s a place," reads a news release.

Created by Colorado-based installation artist Lonnie Hanzon and Hanzon Studios, Camp Christmas will run November 21, 2019 through January 5, 2020.

“Camp Christmas is a journey through history and our very human need to find community, celebration, warmth and light in the darkest time of year. As you move through the environments, starting in ancient Rome and continuing through different eras to present day, you create your own narrative and discover many surprises along the way,” Artist Lonnie Hanzon said. “I’m most excited about Camp Christmas being about traditions that everyone shares and hopefully it will become a new family tradition."

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Off-Center

Hanzon has been recognized for Christmas installations at Neiman Marcus, Houston Zoo Lights, and original Denver Parade of Lights floats.

“I have long admired Lonnie and his work and can’t wait to bring his over-the-top Christmas experience to the Hangar,” said Charlie Miller, curator of Off-Center. “This extravagant installation will put visitors at the center of the story. It will be a wonderful family-friendly adventure by day and a Santa-themed bar experience by night.”

Camp Christmas will have self-guided tours where photos are encouraged, festive food and refreshments, plus visits from Santa Claus each Saturday before Christmas.

Tickets for Camp Christmas are on sale now for $8 at DenverCenter.org, 303-893-4100 or at the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex box office.

The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace is located in Aurora at 2501 North Dallas Street.

Getty Images

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Next with Kyle Clark