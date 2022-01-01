Reports: 'A Christmas Story' getting sequel with adult Ralphie

In the 1983 original movie, Peter Billingsley starred as young Ralphie -- a boy who desperately wants a Red Ryder BB rifle.

Nearly 40 years after it first came out, multiple reports say "A Christmas Story" is getting a sequel -- with original Ralphie actor Peter Billingsley in talks to return.

Variety, Deadline and the Hollywood Reporter say Billingsley is set to produce and star in the sequel, with Warner Bros. and Legendary backing it. Deadline reports that the sequel will premiere on HBO Max. The outlets say the title for the sequel is "A Christmas Story Christmas."

Clay Kaytis ("The Christmas Chronicles") will reportedly direct the sequel with Nick Schenk writing the script. Vince Vaughn, who runs Wild West Picture Show with Billingsley, is reportedly also producing.

In the 1983 original movie, Billingsley starred as young Ralphie -- a boy who desperately wants a Red Ryder BB rifle even though pretty much everyone says he'll put his eye out. It became a Christmas classic and possibly America's favorite nostalgic holiday movie.

While "A Christmas Story" was set in the 1940s, Variety and Deadline say the sequel will take place in the 1970s, with an adult Ralphie bringing his family to his childhood home. The Cleveland, Ohio, house where much of the original movie was filmed is now a tourist destination.