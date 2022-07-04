Arvada has new Olde Town Christmas tree

The city planted a 30-foot blue spruce to replace the tree that toppled in strong winds last December.

ARVADA, Colo. — Six months after strong winds toppled the Christmas tree in Olde Town Arvada, the city has installed a new blue spruce in its place.

The new tree is about half the height of its predecessor – 30 feet tall, as opposed to the 60-foot tree that came down 10 days before Christmas at West 57th Avenue and Olde Wadsworth Boulevard.

An Arvada Parks and Open Space crew used heavy equipment to lower the tree into place.

> The video above was from Dec. 15, 2021, when the old tree fell.

The previous tree, which was planted in 2006 in the Olde Town Square, was lit up each holiday season with an annual lighting ceremony.

On Dec. 15, a strong, fast-moving storm system brought wind gusts of about 80 to 85 mph to the Arvada area. The storm claimed many trees across the Denver area.

The Olde Town Square opened in 2006 and includes a fountain, picnic area, gardens and space for community events.

There's a new 30ft. tall Blue Spruce tree in @OldeTownArvada. Thank you #Arvada Parks Team, for all your hard work and "Sprucing" up Olde Town. pic.twitter.com/iMMqJ5c2Qi — City of Arvada (@cityofarvada) July 2, 2022

