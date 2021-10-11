'A Very Barry Christmas': Manilow is coming to Colorado

"A Very Barry Christmas" promises to become an instant holiday classic.

DENVER — AEG Presents announced Monday that Barry Manilow will bring "A Very Barry Christmas" to the Mile High City.

The full-scale holiday production will come to Denver's Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

According to AEG Presents, "A Very Barry Christmas" has "delighted audiences all over the country and promises to become an instant holiday classic."

This is the first time the holiday production has been performed in Denver.

Tickets for Manilow's Denver concert go on sale Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices for the all-ages show range from $20 to $230.

Manilow is one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists, having sold more than 85 million albums. The Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner has notched 50 Top 40 singles including 27 Top 10 hits in his career.

