SAN ANTONIO — One of Blue Bell's most requested flavors is making its way back to stores ahead of the 2019 holiday season.

Christmas Cookies Ice Cream is a combination of everyone's favorites holiday cookies, including chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar.

The ice cream is mixed with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

According to a spokesperson with Blue Bell, the company has "increased production to meet the unbelievable demand that we experienced, and hope to make it through the holiday season."

The Christmas Cookies flavored ice cream is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time, as long as supplies last.