Colorado to provide this year’s Capitol Christmas tree

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — This year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will come from western Colorado.
U.S. Forest Service officials said a tree will be cut from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests to adorn the Capitol building’s West Lawn in December.
Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado), the U.S. Forest Service and the Colorado Tourism Office will formally announce the tree harvesting in a Zoom meeting on Monday, July 27 at 11:45 a.m. You can join the meeting at this link.
> Above video: 2019 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree cutting
Each year, a national forest is chosen to provide a tree for the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Capitol tree last came from western Colorado in 2012. That tree was a 73-foot Engelmann spruce from the White River National Forest east of Meeker.
The 2019 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was a 60-foot blue spruce cut from the Carson National Forest outside of Taos, New Mexico.
Learn more about the Capitol Christmas Tree at: USCapitolChristmasTree.com.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.