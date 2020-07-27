Colorado to provide this year’s Capitol Christmas tree

The tree will appear on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building in December.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — This year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will come from western Colorado.

U.S. Forest Service officials said a tree will be cut from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests to adorn the Capitol building’s West Lawn in December.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado), the U.S. Forest Service and the Colorado Tourism Office will formally announce the tree harvesting in a Zoom meeting on Monday, July 27 at 11:45 a.m. You can join the meeting at this link.

> Above video: 2019 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree cutting

Each year, a national forest is chosen to provide a tree for the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Capitol tree last came from western Colorado in 2012. That tree was a 73-foot Engelmann spruce from the White River National Forest east of Meeker.

The 2019 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was a 60-foot blue spruce cut from the Carson National Forest outside of Taos, New Mexico.

Learn more about the Capitol Christmas Tree at: USCapitolChristmasTree.com.

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree added a new photo - at U.S. Forest Service-Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre & Gunnison National Forests.

