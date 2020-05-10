Savor the season: Denver Christkindl Market returns for the holidays

The Christkindl Market brings the elements of an authentic German holiday experience to the Mile High City.

DENVER — The German American Chamber of Commerce Colorado Chapter (GACC-CO) has announced the return of the 20th annual Mercedes-Benz Denver Christkindl Market.

The traditional European Market will move to Denver's Civic Center Park in a spacious, open-air location for the 2020 holiday season.

The market will be open daily from Friday, Nov. 20 through Wednesday, Dec. 23.

In Civic Center Park under the lights of the Denver City and County Building, the 2020 Christkindl Market be part of the downtown Denver holiday experience.

> Above video: A look at the 2019 Christkindl Market.

In addition to moving the market to Civic Cener Park, which allows for greater social distancing, the GACC-CO has been working with all local authorities to assure that the Denver Christkindl Market in a fun, festive and safe experience.

All guests, vendors, and staff will be required to wear masks while onsite at the market. Masks may only be removed when seated at a table.

At the market entrance, all guests will need to sign in with their phones (via QR code) or on our tablets for contact tracing purposes.

Organizers said the market admission will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the market has reached its max capacity as deemed by the State of Colorado, guests will be asked to queue outside of the entrances on the north and south sides of Civic Center Park.

Each year the Christkindl Market features the most beloved elements of the German holiday experience to the heart of Denver with opportunities to snap a selfie with St. Nikolaus, Krampus and the Christkind herself.

Guests to the market can savor the season while enjoying authentic Glühwein (mulled spiced wine), Bavarian-style Biers, European coffee or hot chocolate while shopping for unique artisan gifts and holiday treats sold by local Coloradoan, European, and international merchants in wooden huts.

Food options at the festival include Bavarian-style pretzels, fresh smoked salmon, Knödel, Goulasch or Nürnberger Sausages.

For more information and a full entertainment schedule, visit ChristkindlMarketDenver.com.

