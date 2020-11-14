Denver Christkindl Market set to open Nov. 20 in a new location

The event moved locations to stay in line with COVID-19 safety protocols.

DENVER — Denver's Christkindl Market (DCM) will host its 20th annual celebration along the promenade of Civic Center Park to accommodate social distancing and other COVID-19 health guidelines, according to a news release.

After celebrating two decades in Denver, DCM said they offer guests the "joy" of a European village decorated for the holiday.

"Guests can safely shop for unique, finely crafted artisan gifts and holiday treats sold by small, independent Coloradan, European and international merchants in charming wooden huts," DCM said.

Their new location at 101 West 14th Ave. is adjacent to the City and County of Denver building, and DCM said it provides "ample" space for the event.

"The enclosed Festival Hall tent from past years has been replaced by an open-air canopy of lights with entertainment on the Greek Amphitheater stage," DCM said.

Attendees have the opportunity to drink authentic mulled spiced wine, hot chocolate and liqueur. Visitors also can buy a variety of pastries from traditional European recipes as well as sausages and other food.

All state COVID-19 regulations and protocols do apply to this event," DCM said.

"In these times of uncertainty, it will be a welcome symbol of hope," Happy Haynes, executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation, said. "We are doing everything we can at the city level to hold things steady, but we cannot control the potential of a move to a more restrictive public health environment. Still, I have hope that the extraordinary planning and precautions you have taken will carry through these challenges."

DCM opens from Nov. 20 - Dec. 23.

These are the hours for the market this year:

Thursday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday - Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

And daily from:

Dec. 16 - 23: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.