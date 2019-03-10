DENVER — The German American Chamber of Commerce Colorado Chapter has announced the return of the 19th annual Mercedes-Benz Denver Christkindl Market.

The traditional European Market will be open daily from Friday, Nov. 22 through Monday, Dec. 23 in downtown Denver in Skyline Park on 16th Street Mall and Arapahoe Street.

Guests to the market can savor the season while enjoying authentic Glühwein (mulled spiced wine), Bavarian-style Biers, European coffee, or hot chocolate while shopping for unique artisan gifts and holiday treats sold by local Coloradoan, European, and international merchants in wooden huts.

In 2019, the festival's heated hall will have live entertainment and food options such as Bavarian-style pretzels, fresh smoked salmon, Knödel, Goulasch or Nürnberger Sausages.

Daily entertainment planned this holiday season includes accordion players, polka music, Schuhplattler dancers and classical performances by the Denver Philharmonic, a partner of the Bavarian Philharmonic.

Each year the Christkindl Market features the most beloved elements of the German holiday experience to the heart of Denver with opportunities to snap a selfie with St. Nikolaus, Krampus and the Christkind herself.

For more information and a full entertainment schedule, visit ChristkindlMarketDenver.com.

