Here's where to recycle Christmas trees in the Denver metro area

Several cities in the region have programs for pickup or drop-off of real Christmas trees through next month.

DENVER — With Christmas over and the decorations coming down, 'tis the season to figure out what to with the Christmas tree.

Several cities in the Denver metro area have programs to recycle real (AKA not artificial) Christmas trees, either at drop-off points or with regular trash pickup.

All municipalities ask people to remove lights, decorations and tree stands before dropping off a tree.

Denver

Starting Jan. 4, Denver residents can recycle Christmas trees and holiday lights through the city's Treecycle program.

Denver Solid Waste Management customers can set their trees out on their scheduled trash collection day between Jan. 4 and Jan. 15. Put trees at least 2 feet away from trash, compost and recycling containers, as well as cars and other obstacles. Don't put trees inside bags or carts.

The city also has two drop-off locations through Jan. 30:

Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off at 7352 E. Cherry Creek Drive South

Havana Nursery at 10450 Smith Road

Broken and burned-out holiday lights can be recycled for free at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off or Blue Star Recyclers at 953 Decatur St. between Jan. 4 and Jan. 19.

Arvada

Recycling started Dec. 26 and ends Jan. 17 at two drop-off locations:

Lake Arbor Lake Park, 6400 Pomona Drive

Stenger Fields, West 58th Avenue and Oak Street (between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.)

Aurora

Recycling started Dec. 26 and ends Jan. 7 at three drop-off locations:

Del Mar Park, west parking lot, 12000 E. Sixth Ave.

Olympic Park, 15501 E. Yale Road

Saddle Rock Golf Course, 21705 E. Arapahoe Road

Free mulch will be available Dec. 26 through Jan. 7 at those same locations while supplies last.

Brighton

Recycling started Dec. 26 and ends Jan. 15 at three drop-off locations:

Brighton Park, south parking lot, 9th Avenue and Midland Street

Brighton Sports Complex, 1111 Judicial Center Drive

Ken Mitchell Park, 889 Kinglet Court

Trees can be dropped off at any time of day. Trees will be chipped, and mulch will be available Jan. 18 on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Broomfield

Drop-off sites opened Dec. 19 and will remain open through Jan. 13:

Bronco Park, north of the backstop, Westlake Drive and Grove Circle

Broadlands Park West, northwest side of the parking lot, Sheridan Boulevard and Meadow Mountain Drive

Lac Amora Park, north of the playground, Miramonte Boulevard and Oak Circle North

Community Park Ball Fields, west of George Hall Field, Community Park Drive and Lamar Street

Broomfield Recycle Center, west of the recycle bins, Industrial Lane and Commerce Street

Meridian Park, north of the backstop, McKay Circle and Park Cove Way

Anthem Community Park, east side of parking lot, Sheridan Parkway near Lowell

Tree Branch Recycling Facility, east of the guard shack, 2990 W. 124th Ave.

Castle Rock

Recycling started Dec. 26 and ends Jan. 31 at four drop-off locations:

Founders Park, 4671 Enderud Blvd.

Metzler Ranch Park, 4175 Trail Boss Drive

Paintbrush Park, 3492 Meadows Blvd.

Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Road (also for mulch pickup)

Centennial

Recycling started Dec. 26 and ends Jan. 15 at two drop-off locations:

Lookout Park, 5455 S. Riviera Way

Piney Creek Hollow Park, 6140 S. Tower Road

Free mulch became available on a first-come, first-served basis at Lookout Park starting Dec. 28.

Commerce City

Drop-off recycling sites are open through Jan. 6 at:

Fairfax Park, north parking lot, 6850 Fairfax Dr.

River Run Park, small parking lot, 11515 Oswego St.

Bison Ridge Recreation Center, 13905 E. 112th Ave.

Eagle Pointe Recreation Center, west side parking lot, 6060 Parkway Dr.

Municipal Services Center, entrance south of the soccer fields, 8602 Rosemary St.

Fronterra Park, parking lot along East 101st Way, 10020 Joplin St.

Englewood

Residents can drop off their trees for recycling Jan. 1 through Jan. 31 at:

Bates/Logan Park, parking lot, 2938 S. Logan St.

Belleview Park, lower east parking lot, 1225 W. Belleview Ave.

Centennial Park, south parking lot, 4630 s. Decatur St.

Miller Field, parking lot, 3600 S. Elati St.

Littleton

Recycling started Dec. 26 and ends Jan. 10 at two drop-off locations:

Cornerstone Park, West Belleview Avenue and South Windermere Street

Willow Springs Service Center, 7100 S. Holly St.

Both sites are open every day from sunrise to sunset. Trees will be chipped into free mulch, available for pickup at both sites starting Dec. 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lone Tree

Christmas trees are collected as part of the routine weekly waste collection service for no additional fee.

Golden

Drop off trees between Dec. 26 and Jan. 24 at the former Golden Recycle site, just west of Highway 93 and north of Golden Gate Canyon Road. Leave trees at the south end of the site.

Mulch will eventually be available for free at the public pickup site on 11th Street, west of the Clear Creek History Park.

Lakewood

Recycling goes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 26 through Jan. 10 at Lakewood's Greenhouse, 9556 W. Yale Ave., between Estes and Old Kipling streets.

Northglenn

Residents can drop off Christmas trees through Jan. 10 at:

Maintenance and Operations Facility, 12301 Claude Ct.

Northwest Open Space, West 112th Avenue and Ranch Drive

Jaycee Park, Leroy Drive and Irma Drive

Parker

Residents can drop off trees for recycling from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Jan. 29 at Salisbury Park, in the east paved parking lot, at 12010 S. Motsenbocker Road. The trees will be chipped into mulch, which will be available at the same site at no charge.

Thornton

Residents can put their trees at the curb for collection on their regular trash day Dec. 28 through Jan. 8.

The city will also hold a dropoff event from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 9 at Thornton's Infrastructure Maintenance Center, 12450 Washington St. Use the north entrance with access from 126th Avenue, east of Washington Street.

Westminster

Tree dropoff goes from Dec. 24 through Jan. 24 at the City Park Fitness Center, 10475 Sheridan Blvd.

Also between Jan. 2 through Jan. 9, Boy Scout Troop 484 provides curbside pickup as their annual fundraiser. Call 303-706-3389 to schedule a tree pickup.

Wheat Ridge

Drop-off locations are open daily from sunrise to sunset at:

Prospect Park, 11300 W. 44th Ave.

Panorama Park, 3400 Fenton St.

Trees are chipped to mulch that is available to Wheat Ridge residents year round at Prospect Park.