Santa delivers holiday gifts to children experiencing homelessness

A group called Change the Trend partnered with first responders to spread a little Christmas cheer to families experiencing homelessness this holiday season.

DENVER — Colorado charities partnered with first responders Saturday to deliver presents to families with young children experiencing homelessness.

Change the Trend, an organization mobilizing against the issue of homelessness, dropped off the first set of presents to the Motel 6 in Greenwood Village.

"The holidays have been stressful but I have faith and that's all I need," Samantha Reeves, a resident of the motel, told 9NEWS.

Reeves lives at the Motel 6 with her daughter Alissa as they await transitional housing.

The year has been difficult for the single mother. She told 9NEWS she was anticipating to only be able to afford a couple of Christmas presents for each of her children.

"That’s just being honest. It’s embarrassing but that’s just our reality," Reeves said.

On Saturday morning, Change the Trend and South Metro Fire Rescue gifted her a bin full of wrapped presents for her children.

"It means the world. It means the world to us that people are so willing to give and to care about others this season. Especially with the pandemic, everything," she said.

Other families residing in the motel on a voucher system also received presents, essentials, and cookies.

The charities then traveled to the Holiday Motel on Broadway to gift more presents to the nearly 20 families living there on vouchers.

"For us to be able to come here and bring a little joy to them, that’s what the Christmas spirit is all about, right?" Mark McIntosh, the founder of the organization A Stronger Cord, told 9NEWS in between delivering gifts.

The Sober Souls Motorcycle Club has been sponsoring families of the motel for nearly three months.

They joined Change the Trend in delivering gifts Saturday morning.

"These families, they’re in a tough way this year so they’re psyched. Anything people can get to make their holiday a little brighter, that’s what we’re here for," a man associated with the club who goes by Coach told 9NEWS.

If you would like to donate to help those struggling financially in this pandemic, you can do so at one of these links: