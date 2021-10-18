41 new Hallmark Christmas movies coming this year

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will deliver the holiday cheer beginning Friday, Oct. 22.

DENVER — Thanksgiving may be a month away but we can all be thankful for 41 new Hallmark Christmas movies this year.

"Hallmark Channel" and "Hallmark Movies & Mysteries" have revealed a schedule of brand-new Christmas movies for 2021.

Hallmark Channel will debut 16 new "Countdown to Christmas" originals and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 25 new films in their "Miracles of Christmas" lineup.

New Movies will air every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Hallmark begins its around-the-clock Christmas schedule on Friday, Oct. 22.

Here are some of the 41 new Christmas movies you'll be watching this season:

Countdown to Christmas

Hallmark Channel

You, Me & The Christmas Trees

Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey

Friday, October 22

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Saturday, October 23

The Santa Stakeout

Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano

Sunday, October 24

Christmas in Harmony

Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams

Friday, October 29

Coyote Creek Christmas

Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey

Saturday, October 30

Christmas Sail

Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O'Quinn

Sunday, October 31

Open by Christmas

Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott

Friday, November 5

Next Stop, Christmas

Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christoper Lloyd

Saturday, November 6

A Christmas Treasure

Jordin Sparks, Michael Xavier

Sunday, November 7

Christmas at Castle Hart

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend

TBD

The Christmas Contest

Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven

TBD

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett

TBD

The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison

TBD

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday

Sister Swap: Christmas in the City

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson

TBD

A Kiss Before Christmas

James Denton, Teri Hatcher, Marilu Henner

TBD

Miracles of Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Christmas In My Heart

Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Saturday, October 23

The Christmas Promise

Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy, Greyston Holt

Saturday, October 30

Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea

Saturday, November 6

The Christmas Bond

Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez

TBD

To see the complete Hallmark Christmas schedule, and watch previews for the festive flicks, visit HallmarkChannel.com/Christmas.

