GOLDEN, Colo. — If you haven't had the chance to ride aboard a train in Colorado's gorgeous landscape, we may have found the best reason yet to consider it – mostly if you have little ones.

The Colorado Railroad Museum is continuing its tradition of "The Polar Express Train Ride" for 2019.

Tickets for the Polar Express Train Ride go on sale to museum members on Thursday, Aug. 1. The general public can reserve tickets on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Performances are held on select dates for six weeks beginning November 9. Tickets are expected to go fast – they sold out in less than 24 hours last year.

Performances are 75 minutes long and tickets will run between $60 to $120 for adults. There are "fancier" train cars available for the higher prices. Families are encouraged to wear pajamas.

If you don't know the story of The Polar Express, it's a great Christmas story. Kids are invited to board the Polar Express the night of Christmas Eve to visit the North Pole. It's a delightful tale and made a little more dramatic by Warner Bros. in the movie version.

Check out the trailer below - or at this link. The movie, starring Tom Hanks, was released in 2004, while the book was published in 1985.

