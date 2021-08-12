LOS ANGELES — We are officially three months away until the "Home Alone" reboot.
Disney+ announced "Home Sweet Home Alone," an all-new original film, will be released on the streaming service Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
The film stars Archie Yates ("Jojo Rabbit") as Max — not Kevin, which was the name of Macauley Culkin's character in the first two films.
Ellie Kemper ("Bridesmaids," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Rob Delaney ("Catastrophe," "Deadpool 2"), Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live") and Timothy Simons ("Veep") are also featured in the film.
The original 1990 "Home Alone" film follows young Kevin (Culkin), who is accidentally left behind in Chicago while his family goes on vacation to Paris. The film also starred Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern and Catherine O'Hara.
"Home Alone" was No. 1 at the box office for 12 consecutive weeks and was nominated for two Academy Awards — Best Original Score and Best Original Song ("Somewhere in My Memory").
"Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" was released two years later and featured most of the original cast. In the sequel, Kevin actually makes it to the airport with his family this time, but he accidentally boards a flight to "the Big Apple" instead of Miami.
The first three of five films in the franchise are currently available to stream on Disney+.
